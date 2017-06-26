Message Broker: Maybe Invented Here

NIH (Not Invented Here) is a common initialism that refers to excluding solutions that the project itself did not create. For example, some game studios NIH their own game engines, where others license an existing engine. There are advantages to both and neither is always correct. For me, I have a tendency to NIH things when working in Rust. This post is to help me understand why.

When I started with Rust, I built an example bot for one of the The AI Games challenges. The focus of that project was parsing the protocol and presenting it in a usable way for folks to get started with and extend into their bot. I built my parser from scratch, at first focusing on getting it working. Then spending time looking at other parsers to see how they go faster, and what the their interfaces in Rust look like. I updated the implementation to account for this research and I learned a lot about both Rust itself and implementing low level parsers.

I did similar for another couple projects. Spending a lot of time implementing things that there were libraries to do or at least assist with. Something I’ve started to notice over time: I’m using libraries for the parts I used to NIH. Especially the more serious I am about completing the project.

In my broker I’m doing little parsing of my own. I resisted using PlainTalk for my text protocol because I didn’t want to write the parser in a few languages. I’m using JSON since most languages have an implementation already, even if it isn’t the best to type. My only libraries so far are for encoding and decoding the allowed formats automatically. This means my socket and thread handling has been all custom or built into Rust itself.

I definitely get joy out of working at those layers. Which is an easy explanation for NIHing those parts while working on a project in general. I’m also learning a lot about the design as I implement my own. But I find myself at a crossroad. Continuing to NIH the layer and spend a week on getting a workable socket, thread, and job handling story. Or I can entangle the fate of my project with the Rust community more. To explain lets talk about some pros and cons of NIH or using other’s projects.

NIHing something means you can build something custom to your situation. It often takes more up front time than using an external solution. Your project will need to bring in or build up the expertise to handle that solution. The more central to the heart of your project, the more you should NIH. If the heart of your project is learning, then it could make sense to NIH as much as possible.

Using something external means doing research into the many solutions that could fit. Narrowing down to a final few or one solutions to try. Then learning how to use that solution and adapt it to your project. Often the solution is not a perfect fit but the savings on time and required expertise can make up for it. There is an accepted risk of the external project having different goals or being discontinued.

This morning I found myself staring down the problem of reading from my sockets in the server. Wanting to be efficient on resources I didn’t want to only rely on interval polling. I started by looking in the Rust standard library for a solution. The recommendations are to create a thread per connection, use interval polling, or external libraries. Thread per connection wont work for me with my goals. The resource cost of switching between a lot of threads shadows the cost of the work you are trying to perform. I had already ruled out interval polling. A less recommended path is wrapping the lower level mechanisms yourself.

So, I started looking into more and less complete solutions to these problems. When using less complete solutions, you can glue a few together. Creating a normalized interface on top of them that your project can use. The more complete solutions will do that normalization for you. Often at a cost of not closely matching your needs. This brings me to what I mean by entangling my project’s fate with the Rust community more.

Tokio is a project the Rust community has started to center around for building services, protocol parsers, and other tools. Designed to handle a large part of the asynchronous layer for users. I heard about it at RustConf 2016 and read about it in This Week In Rust. My understanding stayed high level and I’ve not had any serious Rust projects to apply it. I began looking into it as a solution for my broker and was delighted. Their breakdown of this problem is similar to how I have been designing my broker already. The largest difference being their inclusion of futures.

The architecture match with Tokio, as well as the community’s energy, makes it a good choice for me. I’ll need to learn more about their framework and how to use it well as I go. But, I’m confident I’ll be able to refactor my broker to run on top of it in a day or so. Then I can get the rest of the minimal story for this message broker done this week. Once I have it doing the basics with at least the Rust driver, I’ll open source it.